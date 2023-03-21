Andrew Alirez returns home to Greeley a national champion

Northern Colorado's Andrew Alirez brought home his wrestling national championship trophy.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREELEY, Colo. — After Greeley native Andrew Alirez fulfilled his destiny he had a message for his hometown. He screamed into the ESPN microphone after he was crowned a National Champion at 141 lbs, “G-Town, we up now baby, woohooo!”

“I love this community,” said Alirez. “And that right there is what I wanted to do especially for the town and for everyone who supported me along my long journey of wrestling. Most of these people have seen me wrestle since I was eight years old.”

Those same people proudly welcomed him home. There was a long line of family, friends, and fans waiting for Alirez inside the Bank of Colorado Arena, ready to welcome him home.

“After reaching the pinnacle like that, feeling the support back was just, you can’t write it any better,” smiled Alirez.

“I’m incredibly proud,” said Head Coach Troy Nickerson. “In my opinion, he deserves this. He earned it, he put in the work, he put in the time. There’s not a person more deserving.”

Alirez says he dreamt about winning a national title daily. He says he had visions about it, “Especially this past summer, every time I walk into the wrestling room I envision it in my head. I see the two National Champs, I envision my name right after it. I’ve seen it thousands and thousands of times, played it out in my head, yeah to the smallest detail, just really tryna manifest it.”

Alirez never lost this season. A season defined by perfection, “It’s something that we have to continuously strive for. It’s become a habit, I want to keep it and continue pushing and see how far I can take it.”