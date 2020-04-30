x
NCAA board recommends delaying change to transfer waiver

Currently, NCAA rules require football, baseball, men’s hockey and men’s and women’s basketball players to sit out a season after transferring.
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Board of Governors has recommended delaying a change to the transfer waiver process that would permit all athletes to switch school one time without sitting out a season. 

Even with the board's recommendation, the Division I council could still a vote on making the waiver change in May and have it go into effect immediately. 

Currently, NCAA rules require football, baseball, men’s hockey and men’s and women’s basketball players to sit out a season after transferring.

Athletes in all other sports allowed a one-time exception so they can play right away after switching schools.

