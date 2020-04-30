NCAA board recommends delaying change to transfer waiver

Currently, NCAA rules require football, baseball, men’s hockey and men’s and women’s basketball players to sit out a season after transferring.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Board of Governors has recommended delaying a change to the transfer waiver process that would permit all athletes to switch school one time without sitting out a season.

Even with the board's recommendation, the Division I council could still a vote on making the waiver change in May and have it go into effect immediately.

