INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The NCAA released a video on Thursday explaining a big change in officiating for the 2019 season. Specifically, regarding how video review of targeting calls will work.

The video is narrated by Dean Blandino, the National Director of Instant Replay. Blandino walks viewers through how this new rule will work and shows some specific examples.

In the past, officials needed irrefutable video evidence to overturn a targeting call. Now there has to be irrefutable evidence to confirm the hit was indeed targeting.

If targeting can not be confirmed, the player will not be ejected and a 15-yard penalty won't be enforced.

This will undoubtedly lead to fewer ejections during the college football season.

