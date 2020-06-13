NCAA encourages day off from college sports on election day

The NCAA could not mandate a day off from athletic activities on election day because some schools already have competitions scheduled.

The NCAA is encouraging its 1,100 member schools to give athletes the day off from their sports on election day in November.

In response to nationwide protests of police brutality, Georgia Tech announced earlier this week it was giving nine fall sports teams a day off from athletic activities on Nov. 3 so athletes could vote.

UCLA followed with a similar announcement. At other schools, coaches and players have organized plans for team-wide voter registration.

The NCAA could not mandate a day off from athletic activities on election day because some schools already have competitions scheduled that would be difficult to move, though the Mid-American Conference said it would try to reschedule a football game between Buffalo and Northern Illinois slated for election night.