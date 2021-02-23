Two Mountain West games added to Colorado State basketball schedules

The CSU men's team will host New Mexico on March 3 and play at Nevada on March 5.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State basketball teams have had two conference games added to their schedules.

The Mountain West announced Tuesday that the CSU men's team will host New Mexico on March 3 and play at Nevada on March 5.

Those two matchups were originally both two-game series but will now be single-game contests. The "second" game of those matchups will be considered "no contests."

>>Video above: CSU basketball honors cancer warriors with custom jerseys

CSU has the latest regular season game in the conference, finishing Monday, March 1 at home against Air Force. New Mexico's final game of the original schedule is Wednesday, Feb. 24 and the Lobos will be off until facing the Rams next Wednesday, March 3. Nevada will play at San Jose State on March 3 before facing CSU two days later.

