Plummer ignites leading Utah rally past Colorado 77-74

The Buffs had a 19-point lead with 8:46 left to play in Saturday's home loss.

BOULDER, Colo. — Reserve 6-foot guard Alfonso Plummer scored 23 points -- 21 in the final 7:49 -- and Utah rallied to stun Colorado with a 77-74 win.

McKinley Wright IV made a pair of foul shots to give Colorado its largest lead at 65-46 with 8:46 left before Utah erupted to outscore the Buffaloes 30-9 the rest of the way.

Plummer did all his damage late, burying four 3-pointers in the last 7:49.

His four-point play with 3:24 left gave the Utes a 70-69 lead and they never trailed again. Wright led Colorado with 15 points.

