Mountain West changes COVID-19 cancellation policy as another CSU basketball game is on hold

The Rams go more than three weeks between games.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — While the Colorado State men’s basketball team likely won’t be able to play its Mountain West opener, the Rams won’t be hit with a forfeit.

>>Video above: Fans react to CU-Kansas basketball game getting canceled

The conference revised its cancellation policy Wednesday.

If a team can’t play due to COVID-19 issues “an effort will be made to reschedule the game if possible,” read part of the Mountain West’s revised policy. “If a game cannot be played and cannot be rescheduled, it shall be canceled and considered a no contest.”

The policy was first set in August and said if a “contest cannot be played as scheduled due to a team’s inability to participate related to COVID-19 issues, the game shall be considered a forfeit for that team and will not be rescheduled.”

The CSU men’s and women’s basketball teams are currently both on pause due to COVID-19 cases within the team.

CSU’s next scheduled game is a Jan. 4 home contest against Air Force. That would mean CSU could go more than three weeks between games, with the Rams last playing Dec. 11.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.