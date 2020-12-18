Artificial crowd noise providing big home-court advantage for CSU basketball

Brynne Davis and her staff control the roar of the crowd from a skybox above the action. They can pipe in a loop of stadium cheers with the click of a mouse.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fans are not allowed inside Moby Arena for CSU basketball games right now, but if you watch the highlights, you'll hear cheering in the background.

So, what's the shouting all about?

“Looking out and not having any fans, its too bad. I appreciate the effort put in to try to do the best we can to put energy in the arena," said Niko Medved, the head coach of the CSU men’s team.

If Medved and his team play a game, and no one is around to hear it, Moby Arena still makes a sound.

“It was really bizarre the first game," reflected Medved. “It (still) is now, but I think after getting a couple games under your belt you become more and more comfortable with how it is.”

Brynne Davis and her staff control the roar of the crowd from a skybox above the action. They can pipe in a loop of stadium cheers with the click of a mouse.

“If we hit a big shot, we’ll have our normal track, but we’ll play a second track that’s a little higher energy that goes over it. It’s to give it that little extra oomph," said Davis, the director of community engagement and marketing at CSU.

How loud does it get inside Moby Arena? The Mountain West Conference set a decibel limit to keep the electric cries and exultations from getting out of control.

“At big moments we can go up a little and then we pretty much have to bring it right back down," joked Davis.

Artificial crowd noise helps maintain home-court advantage, but the Rams needed a dry run to get the hang of it.

“We did a little practice with our men’s and women’s basketball teams. The first thing we told them was, ‘just know this is going to be a little weird,'" said Davis with a smile.

“Once you start playing the game and the ball gets to bouncing and the plays start happening, if you’re locked in like you should be, I feel like it shouldn’t make that big of a difference," added Isaiah Steven, CSU’s sophomore point guard.