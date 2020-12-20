x
Asberry scores 28 to lift Texas State past Denver 70-68

Jase Townsend had 22 points for the Pioneers, who have now lost five straight games. Sam Hines Jr. added 15 points.
DENVER — Caleb Asberry had a career-high 28 points as Texas State rallied past Denver 70-68 in the opener of the Pioneer Challenge. 

Mason Harrell hit the game-winner with 10 seconds left, adding 15 points for Texas State, which rallied from 21 points down in the first half, and 42-23 at the break. Alonzo Sule added 10 points. 

The Bobcats improved from 35% shooting in the first half (8-for-23) to 65% in the second (17-for-26). 

Jase Townsend had 22 points for the Pioneers, who have now lost five straight games. Sam Hines Jr. added 15 points. 

