UNC Bears defeat UNC Asheville to advance to CBI Semifinals

Northern Colorado and UNC Wilmington tip off at 5 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2 in the CBI Semifinals.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The season continues for Northern Colorado men's basketball.

The UNC Bears men's basketball team defeated UNC Asheville 87-84 on Monday afternoon to advance to the semifinals of the Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI).

Daylen Kountz continued his charge up the Big Sky Conference and UNC record books, scoring 29 on Monday. Kountz now has 772 points this season, pushing him to second-most in a season in the UNC record books and sixth in Big Sky history, passing former Bear Jordan Davis (752).



The Bears closed Monday's game on an 8-2 run, making five of their last six shots while holding UNC Asheville to 1-of-9 shooting late.

Northern Colorado will face another UNC again on Wednesday, this time UNC Wilmington in the CBI Semifinals. The Bears and Seahawks tip-off at 5 p.m. MT. The game will air on ESPN2 and over the radio on 1310 KFKA.

