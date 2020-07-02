BOULDER, Colo. — Tyler Bey scored a season-high 21 points, McKinley Wright IV had 17 and No. 24 Colorado made key free throws down the stretch to beat California 71-65.

D'Shawn Schwartz added 14 points for Colorado. The Buffaloes won for the fourth time in five games.

Matt Bradley had 17 points to lead Cal. The Golden Bears remained winless away from its home court, dropping to 0-6 on the road and 0-3 on neutral courts.

Paris Austin added 15 points and Andre Kelly 12 on 6 for 7 shooting for Cal, which lost its fifth straight game to Colorado.

