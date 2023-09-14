CU's da Silva named to Blue Ribbon Preseason All-America Team

BOULDER, Colo. — Tristan da Silva has received a preseason honor before his senior year.
The University of Colorado senior forward has been named to the 2023-24 Blue Ribbon Yearbook Preseason All-America Team.
Da Silva is one of five selected to the annual yearbook’s fourth team. Joining da Silva on the fourth team are Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi and USC’s Isaiah Collier.
Da Silva was a 2022-23 All-Pac-12 Conference First Team selection as a junior, leading Colorado at 15.9 points per game on just under 50 percent shooting.
The reigning Chauncey Billups Team MVP, the 6-foot, 9-inch, 229-pound native of Munich, Germany, led the Buffaloes with 54 3-point field goals and 44 steals while ranking second on the team in rebounding with 168.
Overall, 20 NCAA Division I players were named to one of four five-member teams by Blue Ribbon Yearbook.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.