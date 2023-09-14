CU's da Silva named to Blue Ribbon Preseason All-America Team

The reigning Chauncey Billups Team MVP, da Silva's career 3-point percentage ranks 10th all-time for the Buffaloes.

BOULDER, Colo. — Tristan da Silva has received a preseason honor before his senior year.

The University of Colorado senior forward has been named to the 2023-24 Blue Ribbon Yearbook Preseason All-America Team.

Da Silva is one of five selected to the annual yearbook’s fourth team. Joining da Silva on the fourth team are Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi and USC’s Isaiah Collier.

Da Silva was a 2022-23 All-Pac-12 Conference First Team selection as a junior, leading Colorado at 15.9 points per game on just under 50 percent shooting.

The reigning Chauncey Billups Team MVP, the 6-foot, 9-inch, 229-pound native of Munich, Germany, led the Buffaloes with 54 3-point field goals and 44 steals while ranking second on the team in rebounding with 168.

Overall, 20 NCAA Division I players were named to one of four five-member teams by Blue Ribbon Yearbook.

