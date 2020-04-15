BOULDER, Colo. — The Buffs basketball program is reloading, hoping to have a season to play during the 2020-2021 school year.

On Wednesday, the University made official three new players committing to join Tad Boyle's program. CU added Jeriah Horne, Jabari Walker and Tristan da Silva as the NCAA’s regular signing period opened.

News had broken Horne would be joining Colorado late last week. The 6-foot-7 forward played two seasons with Tulsa after transferring from Nebraska. Horne will be immediately available to play for the Buffs as a graduate transfer.

In his redshirt junior season with the Golden Hurricanes, Horne averaged 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game.

“Jeriah is just what the doctor ordered for us,” Boyle said. “To bring in a guy of his caliber is going to lessen the blow (of Tyler Bey leaving for the NBA) to a high degree," Boyle said in a release from the school.

Bey declared for the NBA Draft on March 29, deciding to skip his senior season.

Walker is a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward from Inglewood, Calif. He played his senior season at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., averaging 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

A 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward from Munich, Germany, da Silva joins the Buffaloes after playing simultaneously with Schwabing, in Germany’s Regionalliga, and IBA Muenchen (International Basketball Academy, Munich), in the NBBL this past season.

He is the younger brother of Oscar da Silva, an All-Pac-12 forward for Pac-12 rival Stanford.

“What is unique is that all three young men decided to come without ever setting foot on campus, obviously due to conditions beyond control (due to coronavirus). To have all three come to Colorado, when they had other choices, that means a lot to us," Boyle said.

