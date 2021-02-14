Bradley's 28 points helps send Cal past Colorado 71-62

BERKELEY, Calif. — Matt Bradley scored a career-high 28 points and his 3-pointer with 40 seconds left helped seal California’s 71-62 win over Colorado on Saturday night.
The win snapped the Bears’ seven-game losing streak which resulted in losses that only averaged seven points a contest.
Makale Foreman’s two foul shots with 16:58 left to play gave Cal a 40-38 lead and they led the rest of the way.
McKinley Wright IV led Colorado with 13 points.
Wright became the conference’s first male athlete to score at least 1,600 points, distribute at least 600 assists, and grab at least 600 boards.