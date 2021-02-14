Bradley's 28 points helps send Cal past Colorado 71-62

McKinley Wright IV became the conference’s first male athlete to score at least 1,600 points, distribute at least 600 assists, and grab at least 600 boards.

BERKELEY, Calif. — Matt Bradley scored a career-high 28 points and his 3-pointer with 40 seconds left helped seal California’s 71-62 win over Colorado on Saturday night.

The win snapped the Bears’ seven-game losing streak which resulted in losses that only averaged seven points a contest.

Makale Foreman’s two foul shots with 16:58 left to play gave Cal a 40-38 lead and they led the rest of the way.

McKinley Wright IV led Colorado with 13 points.