Career night for Jackson makes DU basketball history

Senior guard Anna Jackson set a Pioneers record with 36 points in Friday's win.

DENVER — Denver senior guard Anna Jackson was on fire Friday night.

The Pioneers sharpshooter played the game of her life against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. She scored a DU Division I record 36 points, hitting 10 3-pointers, tying the program’s three point set by Morgan Van Riper Rose's 10 triples against Air Force in December of 2014.

"At first, it was like any other game. I just wanted us to win obviously," Jackson said. "Just trying to do whatever I could to help us win.

"Then I started hitting a couple shots, then four in a row, then I was like okay it feels good off my hand. So that’s when I kind of knew like, get the ball, shoot it if you’re open. Honestly, I’ve never been in the zone like that. It was an amazing feeling."

After the game, you could say Jackson heard from a few people.

"My phone blew up! It was pretty crazy, she said. "Girls that I played middle school basketball with were like posting me on their story and people who I haven’t talked to in like years were texting me and saying great job. It was amazing to see."

The best part about Friday night was that Jackson’s twin sister, Abby (who plays beach volleyball at Florida Atlantic), got to see Anna play collegiately for the first time in person.

"It’s just so special to me because obviously she’s my twin," Abby said. "We grew up together and she’s my biggest supporter. I’m her biggest supporter."

Jackson’s start at DU did not go the way she wanted it to.

She battled multiple injuries and did not play well. She says head coach Doshia Woods instilled confidence in her abilities and it gave her groundwork to make improvements and gain more confidence.

"I’m so honored to be playing," she said. "Coach Woods believes in me more than anyone I’ve ever played for. I think I kind of lost the motivation and confidence, especially confidence in my first two years."

Woods said Jackson is a joy to coach and she has a lot of respect with how she’s battled back from her past struggles.

"As a coach, it’s fun to see because when kids can have patience like that and see it pay off later in their career, that’s what is fun," Woods said.

Four days and another game have passed since Jackson’s special night, yet breaking the record still hasn’t sunk in.

"It’s like, almost like, I don’t believe it. I’m like, me? I’ve worked so hard for this," she said. "You know I cried in my room a little bit because of everything I have been through. It just means the world to me."

