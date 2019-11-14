FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Nico Carvacho had 21 points and 19 rebounds as Colorado State beat Nebraska Omaha 80-65 on Wednesday night.

Adam Thistlewood had 19 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (2-1) as well. Kendle Moore added 16 points. Isaiah Stevens had 11 points and five assists for the home team.

Marlon Ruffin had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks (2-2). JT Gibson added 15 points. Ayo Akinwole had 10 points and six assists.

Colorado State plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha matches up against Dayton on the road on Tuesday.

