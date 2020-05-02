FRESNO, Calif. — Nico Carvacho led five players in double figures with 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Colorado State beat Fresno State 80-70.

Isaiah Stevens scored 13, Kendle Moore and Adam Thistlewood added 12 apiece and David Roddy 11.

The Rams took the lead (4-3) for good on Carvacho's jumper with 18:10 left before halftime.

They led 42-30 at intermission and were up by double digits most of the second half.

A 9-2 Bulldogs run got them within 71-65 with 2:57 remaining on Niven Hart's 3-pointer.

Colorado State then scored six straight to maintain safe distance. Hart scored a career-high 29 points for Fresno State.

