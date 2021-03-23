Colorado's Boyle bemoans shooting in Boulder

"My heart goes out to the families that were affected and those that lost their lives."

INDIANAPOLIS — Colorado coach Tad Boyle called Monday's shooting in Boulder, Colorado, a “senseless act of violence” and offered condolences to families affected after his Buffaloes lost to Florida State in a second-round NCAA Tournament game.

Colorado has been in Indianapolis for the tournament since last week, but the team spoke postgame in the locker room about the supermarket shooting in the city where the school is located. Ten people were killed, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said.

“It puts basketball in its proper place,” Boyle said after a 71-53 loss to the Seminoles. “Win or lose tonight, I felt an emptiness in my stomach. Another senseless act of violence that we’ve experienced as a country many, many times.

“Even if we would have won this game and celebrated going to the Sweet 16, it would have put a damper on it,” he added. "My heart goes out to the families that were affected and those that lost their lives.”

The university cancelled all classes after 5:30 p.m., and an alert from the university said many students, faculty, staff and alumni live and work in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

WATCH: In his postgame press conference after CU men's basketball lost to Florida State, head coach Tad Boyle addressed today's tragic shooting in Boulder.



"It puts basketball in it's proper place... I felt an emptiness in my stomach," Boyle said.#9sports #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/rn4GGFkdE8 — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) March 23, 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.