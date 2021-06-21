x
CU men's basketball releases part of 2021-22 schedule, Kansas coming to Boulder

The Buffs will host the Jayhawks for the first time since 2013, when they won on a buzzer-beater to stun KU.

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado men's basketball will welcome its former Big 12 rival Kansas back to Boulder during the 2021-2022 season, the school announced on Monday. 

CU released its non-conference schedule and a visit from the Jayhawks on Dec. 21 highlights the slate. 

Kansas last came to the CU Events Center in December of 2013 as the No. 6 ranked team in the country. The Buffs beat future NBA stars Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embid behind a buzzer-beater from Askia Booker, 75-72. Fans stormed the court after the win and chaos ensued. 

Colorado will hope for a similar atmosphere this winter, as the school also announced on Monday morning a return to full capacity at events this year. 

RELATED: CU football games will be at full capacity this season

The other highlights of the schedule include a visit from Tennessee on Dec. 4 and NCAA Tournament team Eastern Washington on Dec. 8. 

The times and television schedule will be released later this summer, along with CU's full Pac-12 schedule. 

The non-conference schedule is as follows: 

DATE OPPONENT 

Tuesday, Nov. 9 MONTANA STATE BOULDER 

Saturday, Nov. 13 NEW MEXICO BOULDER 

Monday, Nov. 15 MAINE BOULDER 

Friday, Nov. 19 Southern Illinois St. Thomas, U.S. VI 

Nov. 20 or 21 Duquesne/Northeastern St. Thomas, U.S. VI 

Monday, Nov. 22 TBA St. Thomas, U.S. VI 

Sunday, Nov. 28 *STANFORD BOULDER 

Wednesday, Dec. 1 *at UCLA Los Angeles, Calif.

Saturday, Dec. 4 TENNESSEE BOULDER 

Wednesday, Dec. 8 EASTERN WASHINGTON BOULDER 

Friday, Dec. 10 MILWAUKEE BOULDER

Saturday, Dec. 18 CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD BOULDER

Tuesday, Dec. 21 KANSAS BOULDER 

