CU men's basketball releases part of 2021-22 schedule, Kansas coming to Boulder

The Buffs will host the Jayhawks for the first time since 2013, when they won on a buzzer-beater to stun KU.

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado men's basketball will welcome its former Big 12 rival Kansas back to Boulder during the 2021-2022 season, the school announced on Monday.

CU released its non-conference schedule and a visit from the Jayhawks on Dec. 21 highlights the slate.

Kansas last came to the CU Events Center in December of 2013 as the No. 6 ranked team in the country. The Buffs beat future NBA stars Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embid behind a buzzer-beater from Askia Booker, 75-72. Fans stormed the court after the win and chaos ensued.

Colorado will hope for a similar atmosphere this winter, as the school also announced on Monday morning a return to full capacity at events this year.

The other highlights of the schedule include a visit from Tennessee on Dec. 4 and NCAA Tournament team Eastern Washington on Dec. 8.

The times and television schedule will be released later this summer, along with CU's full Pac-12 schedule.

The non-conference schedule is as follows:

DATE OPPONENT

Tuesday, Nov. 9 MONTANA STATE BOULDER

Saturday, Nov. 13 NEW MEXICO BOULDER

Monday, Nov. 15 MAINE BOULDER

Friday, Nov. 19 Southern Illinois St. Thomas, U.S. VI

Nov. 20 or 21 Duquesne/Northeastern St. Thomas, U.S. VI

Monday, Nov. 22 TBA St. Thomas, U.S. VI

Sunday, Nov. 28 *STANFORD BOULDER

Wednesday, Dec. 1 *at UCLA Los Angeles, Calif.

Saturday, Dec. 4 TENNESSEE BOULDER

Wednesday, Dec. 8 EASTERN WASHINGTON BOULDER

Friday, Dec. 10 MILWAUKEE BOULDER

Saturday, Dec. 18 CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD BOULDER

Tuesday, Dec. 21 KANSAS BOULDER