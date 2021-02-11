Colorado slugs way to 60-46 win over Cal State Bakersfield

The Buffs won their third game in a row on Saturday afternoon.

BOULDER, Colo. — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 12 points and Elijah Parquet scored 10 points and Colorado beat Cal State Bakersfield 60-46.

Nique Clifford contributed 10 points off the bench for Colorado which had nine players enter the scoring column.

Buffaloes’ leading scorer and rebounder Jabari Walker (14.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg) played just four minutes after suffering an apparent injury to the head area and never returned.

After halftime, Barthelemy made two foul shots and Parquet a jumper for a 30-17 lead with 17:28 left and Colorado led by double digits for the remainder.

Kaleb Higgins scored nine points for the Bakersfield Roadrunners.

>>Video above: CU basketball's Walker ready to build off last season's success

