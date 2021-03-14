Oregon State beats No. 23 Colorado 70-68 for first Pac-12 title

The Buffs will still make the NCAA Tournament and will find out their seed and first-round matchup on Sunday afternoon when the bracket is revealed.

LAS VEGAS — Maurice Calloo gave Oregon State an unexpected lift with 15 points and the Beavers won their first conference tournament title, holding off No. 23 Colorado 70-68 in the Pac-12 championship game on Saturday night.

Needing to win three games in three days to end a five-year NCAA Tournament drought, the Beavers built confidence with each step along The Strip.

Oregon State opened its first conference title game in 33 years with a flurry of 3-pointers and withstood a late push by Colorado to become the first team to win the conference title after being picked to finish last.

McKinley Wright IV's half-court heave at the buzzer was too long as CU looked to pull off a miraculous win.

The Buffs will still make the NCAA Tournament and will find out their seed and first-round matchup on Sunday afternoon when the bracket is revealed.

>> Video above: The special bond CU star McKinley Wright IV shares with his father

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.