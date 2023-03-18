CU women's basketball dominates Middle Tennessee, advances in NCAA Tournament

The Buffs knocked off the Blue Raiders 82-60 on Saturday to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DURHAM, N.C. — Forget just making an entrance, the Buffs kicked open the door to The Dance.

No. 6-seed Colorado was dominant in its opening-round game of the women's NCAA Tournament, rolling past No. 11 Middle Tennessee with an 82-60 victory Saturday to advance to the second round. It is the Buffaloes' first NCAA Tournament victory since 2003.

The Buffs shot lights-out with a 48.4 percentage from the floor, including making 13 of their 27 attempts from the 3-point line.

Junior guard Frida Formann led the way for Colorado, scoring a game-high 21 points that included knocking down five shots from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Jaylyn Sherrod added 13 points, while sophomore center Aaronette Vonleh also reached double-figures with 11 points.

"It feels incredible. This entire year has been pretty incredible, though," head coach JR Payne said after the win. "Every opportunity I have to be with these guys, and then to win a game is a blessing."

Colorado will play the winner of No. 3 Duke and No. 14 Iona, who play later Saturday night. The Buffaloes' second-round game will be played on Monday with tip-off time to be announced.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n