BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado used McKinley Wright IV's 13 points and 10 assists along with Evan Battey’s 12 points and 12 rebounds and cruised wire-to-wire for a 99-54 win against Iona.

Behind a 45-12 run sandwiched around the halftime break, the Buffaloes stepped on the gas and blew away the Gales.

The second half started strong for Colorado, nabbing 11 of the first 12 rebounds of the period and starting on a 15-of-20 shooting tear from the field.

Battey was dominant in that stretch, scoring all of his dozen during the run. The Buffs made a season-high 17 triples.

