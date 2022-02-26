CU basketball takes down No. 2 Arizona in huge upset

The Buffs knocked off the second-ranked team in the country with a 79-63 upset on Saturday night.

BOULDER, Colo — The court at the CU Events Center was stormed Saturday night in an upset nobody saw coming.

The CU men's basketball team, which was dealt a disappointing loss just two days prior, shocked the college basketball world with a 79-63 upset over No. 2 Arizona at home. It was the Buffs' first win against an AP top-2 team since 1992.

It was just the second loss in Pac-12 play this season for the Wildcats, who entered the game 15-1 in conference matchups.

Colorado trailed by just 5 points at halftime, but returned from the break by shooting 65.5 percent from the field while holding Arizona to just 37 percent in the second half. A four-minute scoring drought for the Wildcats also helped the Buffs take control.

Tristan da Silva led the way with a game-high 19 points. Jabari Walker and Keeshawn Barthelemy both scored 15 points.

CU improves to 19-10 overall on the season, with an 11-8 mark in conference play.

