Colorado snaps three-game skid crushing Oregon St. 86-63

The Buffs raced to a 13-0 lead, never trailed and were never threatened in Saturday's victory.

BOULDER, Colo. — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 16 points and Jabari Walker recorded a double-double and injury-plagued Colorado beat injury-riddled Oregon State 86-63.

Colorado reached its season high of 3-pointers made in a game in just the first half alone going 11 for 15 (73.3%) from beyond the arc.

The Buffs raced to a 13-0 lead, never trailed and were never threatened. Colorado made its first eight 3s to start.

Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 15 points, Maurice Calloo 14 and Jarod Lucas 13 for Oregon State.

