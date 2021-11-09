CSU basketball demolishes Oral Roberts behind 31-point performance from John Tonje

It was a big stage and Tonje stole the starring role in Colorado State's season opener.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — John Tonje was the surprise name when the starting lineup was announced.

He most certainly was not the name anyone expected to be first to hit the 30-point mark.

It was a big stage and Tonje stole the starring role as the Colorado State men’s basketball team thumped Oral Roberts 109-80 Tuesday night to open the season.

Tonje started at power forward with David Roddy at center as Niko Medved unleashed the small-ball lineup on Oral Roberts, a team who made a Cinderella run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Tonje brought out his whole back of tricks on the way to 31 points, blowing past his previous career-high of 15 by halftime. He hit 10 of 14 shots.

He hit 3-pointers (three on seven attempts). He pulled off up-and-under and hesitation moves in the paint and he hit midrange jumpers.

