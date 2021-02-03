CSU basketball handles Air Force with ease, 74-44

FORT COLLINS, Colo — CSU's win over Air Force (5-19, 3-17 MW) on Monday night looked like a replay of Saturday's 72-49 win. The only difference was CSU was wearing it's Colorado flag themed state pride jerseys.
The Rams again started slow on offense and couldn't throw a Nerf ball in the water from the side of the pool. CSU was an incredible 2-18 from 3-point territory as it held a three-point halftime lead.
Like Saturday, the Rams decided to go right to the paint to start the second half. The Rams quickly scored eight points inside as part of a 16-3 run to pull away from Air Force and win 74-44.
CSU scored 22 points in the paint in the second half alone Monday (30 total). David Roddy again led the Rams, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Isaiah Stevens had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.
>> Read the full story from The Coloradoan here.
>> Video above: CSU basketball honors cancer warriors with jersey tribute
RELATED: DA, defense attorneys working on plea deal for man accused of accosting Black CSU football player
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.