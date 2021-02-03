CSU basketball handles Air Force with ease, 74-44

David Roddy again led the Rams, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

FORT COLLINS, Colo — CSU's win over Air Force (5-19, 3-17 MW) on Monday night looked like a replay of Saturday's 72-49 win. The only difference was CSU was wearing it's Colorado flag themed state pride jerseys.

The Rams again started slow on offense and couldn't throw a Nerf ball in the water from the side of the pool. CSU was an incredible 2-18 from 3-point territory as it held a three-point halftime lead.

Like Saturday, the Rams decided to go right to the paint to start the second half. The Rams quickly scored eight points inside as part of a 16-3 run to pull away from Air Force and win 74-44.

CSU scored 22 points in the paint in the second half alone Monday (30 total). David Roddy again led the Rams, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Isaiah Stevens had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

