Impressive CSU basketball season drawing record attendance numbers

Students and fans have packed Moby Arena on a regular basis to watch the Colorado State men's basketball team.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State is off to its best start in program history and the Rams faithful have made some history, too.

Since 1998, only once has the average attendance number at Moby Arena surpassed 5,000 fans -- that is, until this year.

"The thing I’m the most proud of is the fans and the community coming back to support us and I can’t tell you how good that feels," head coach Niko Medved said. "Are you kidding me? That’s what you want. That’s building that culture and that program. The energy in Moby has been just awesome."

CSU’s leading player, David Roddy (who averages 19 points and eight rebounds per game), says the fan support means everything.

"Yeah it continues to amaze me," Roddy said. "It’s just a huge testament to the students and all of Ram Nation for showing up."

Andy Clucas is a CSU sophomore super fan and brings it every single night. He talked about his passion for going to Ram games.

"I always look to stack my card. I bring as many people as I can to the game," Clucas said. "I definitely advertise as much as possible."

Coach Medved’s appreciation for the fans doesn’t go unnoticed -- just ask Andy.

"I think Niko does a good job packing this gym," Clucas said. "He definitely gets our fans involved. He really advocates for our students and I think that’s really important. Moby madness can get really crazy. It’s an addictive feeling for sure."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.