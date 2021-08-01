Colorado State basketball erases 13-point second-half deficit to beat UNLV

The win maybe wasn't as dramatic as last weekend's 26-point comeback at San Diego State, but it was no less important.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — They did it again.

The Colorado State men's basketball team dug itself a hole, found a way out and won a game late. This maybe wasn't as dramatic as last weekend's 26-point comeback at San Diego State, but it was no less important.

CSU erased a 13-point second-half deficit and beat UNLV 74-71 at Moby Arena on Thursday night. The Rams (7-2, 4-1 Mountain West) were at times baffling on offense and trailed 59-46 with less than 9 minutes left.

CSU was flirting with a bad loss against UNLV (1-5, 0-1 MW), which hasn't played since Dec. 5 and only returned to practice Monday after a three-week COVID-19 shutdown.