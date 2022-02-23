CSU basketball grinds out Border War win over Wyoming in crucial Mountain West battle

The Colorado State men’s basketball team grabbed the win it desperately wanted and needed, beating Wyoming 61-55 on Wednesday night in front of a "White-Out" crowd.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The decibel meter cranked well over 110 in the final minutes. An absolute rocking, heavyweight fight at a sold out Moby Arena.

It was not the prettiest game ever, as both teams (outside one star performance) struggled to shoot but that does not matter.

The Rams shut down Wyoming stars Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado. While Wyoming’s Drake Jeffries went off, so did David Roddy.

The CSU star was incredible from the start as he faced two of his chief competitors for conference player of the year.

Roddy finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds. He had 12 points and five rebounds in the first seven minutes of the game.

