Ncaab

Colorado State basketball pulls out another last-minute win to sweep UNLV

With the game tied at 78, Isaiah Stevens hit a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Rams the lead in a wild back-and-forth affair.
Credit: AP

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Again. Somehow, it happened again.

For the third time in a week the Colorado State men’s basketball team won a game in the final minute.

The latest in this team's continuing dramatics came with an 83-80 win over UNLV at Moby Arena on Saturday. It was the turn for Isaiah Stevens to lead the game-winning push.

With the game tied at 78, Stevens hit a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Rams the lead in a wild back-and-forth affair.

Read the full story from The Coloradoan here.

