CSU basketball snatches huge win at Utah State and very likely secures NCAA Tournament bid

LOGAN, Utah — A raucous crowd fits Kendle Moore perfectly.

He loves to talk. He thrives on the energy of being a heel. He thrives in these moments. Saturday was his moment.

The Colorado State senior took control of the second half right when the Rams needed him most.

Moore scored a season-high 23 points to lead CSU to a 66-55 win at Utah State in front of nearly 10,000 fans at the Spectrum.

He only had five at halftime and the Rams (23-4, 13-4 Mountain West) quickly lost their way early in the second half.

CSU led by as many as 12 late in the first half but were up just six at the break. The Aggies (16-14, 7-10 MW) went on an 8-0 run to open the second half and take their first lead of the game.

