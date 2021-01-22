Colorado State basketball upsets Utah State, handing Aggies first Mountain West loss

CSU (11-3, 8-2 MW) is now still firmly in the mix to challenge for a Mountain West title as well.

LOGAN, Utah — Massive win. Colorado State basketball's upset of Utah State on the road Thursday night opens up a number of possibilities for the Rams.

CSU took down the Aggies 84-76 in Logan, Utah in a late-night showdown. The game gives the Rams a split of the two-game series at the back-to-back Mountain West tournament champions.

It will be a Quad 1 victory for CSU, a vital piece of an NCAA tournament resume. The Rams now have two huge road wins this season, this one and the 26-point comeback at defending Mountain West regular season champion San Diego State.

CSU (11-3, 8-2 MW) is now still firmly in the mix to challenge for a Mountain West title as well. The Rams are third just behind Utah State (12-4, 9-1 MW) and two behind Boise State (13-1, 9-0 MW) in the loss column. The Broncos play two at CSU next week.