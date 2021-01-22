x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Ncaab

Colorado State basketball upsets Utah State, handing Aggies first Mountain West loss

CSU (11-3, 8-2 MW) is now still firmly in the mix to challenge for a Mountain West title as well.
Credit: AP
Colorado State forward James Moors (10) drives as Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah — Massive win. Colorado State basketball's upset of Utah State on the road Thursday night opens up a number of possibilities for the Rams.

CSU took down the Aggies 84-76 in Logan, Utah in a late-night showdown. The game gives the Rams a split of the two-game series at the back-to-back Mountain West tournament champions.

It will be a Quad 1 victory for CSU, a vital piece of an NCAA tournament resume. The Rams now have two huge road wins this season, this one and the 26-point comeback at defending Mountain West regular season champion San Diego State.

CSU (11-3, 8-2 MW) is now still firmly in the mix to challenge for a Mountain West title as well. The Rams are third just behind Utah State (12-4, 9-1 MW) and two behind Boise State (13-1, 9-0 MW) in the loss column. The Broncos play two at CSU next week.

Read the full story from The Coloradoan here.

RELATED: CSU basketball falls to Mountain West leader Utah State

RELATED: McBride brothers excited for one more season together on CSU football team