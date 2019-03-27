FORT COLLINS, Colo. — For as long as the NCAA basketball tournament exists, Ali Farokhmanesh knows what will happen every March.

No matter what city or school he is coaching at, he’ll be asked about that team. That NCAA tournament. That Sports Illustrated cover. That game.

That day — March 20, 2010 — when the name Ali Farokhmanesh became nationally known. The Kansas killer.

Farokhmanesh — now an assistant coach at Colorado State University — hit one of the shots that makes fans love March Madness, a late 3-pointer to boost No. 9-seeded Northern Iowa past overall No. 1-seed Kansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Farokhmanesh is asked to re-live those moments every year. He’ll smile every time he's asked.

