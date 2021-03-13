Utah State takes down CSU basketball in Mountain West semifinal

LAS VEGAS — Now they wait.
Bloodied, bruised and nervous, fate is out of the hands of the Colorado State basketball team.
Utah State snatched the right to guarantee another game with a 62-50 late, late Friday night/Saturday morning Mountain West semifinal win at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The NCAA tournament discussion for CSU will take further shape Saturday, but the clearest path to the Big Dance was through Utah State.
That’s a heck of a task, though.
No. 2-seeded Utah State (20-7) has won back-to-back Mountain West tournaments and Friday was an absolute battle befitting the status of a potential NCAA tournament play-in game.
Read the full story from The Coloradoan here.
>>Video above: CSU men's basketball has eyes set on NCAA tournament, enjoying the journey
RELATED: Colorado State basketball hangs on to beat Fresno State, advance to Mountain West semifinal
