Utah State takes down CSU basketball in Mountain West semifinal

The NCAA tournament discussion for CSU will take further shape Saturday, but the clearest path to the Big Dance was through Utah State.

LAS VEGAS — Now they wait.

Bloodied, bruised and nervous, fate is out of the hands of the Colorado State basketball team.

Utah State snatched the right to guarantee another game with a 62-50 late, late Friday night/Saturday morning Mountain West semifinal win at the Thomas & Mack Center.

That’s a heck of a task, though.

No. 2-seeded Utah State (20-7) has won back-to-back Mountain West tournaments and Friday was an absolute battle befitting the status of a potential NCAA tournament play-in game.

Video above: CSU men's basketball has eyes set on NCAA tournament, enjoying the journey

