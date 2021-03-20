Colorado State basketball earns last-second win in first round of the NIT

Isaiah Stevens scored a game-winning layup with 1.2 seconds left to boost the CSU men’s basketball team to a 75-73 win over Buffalo to open the NIT on Friday.

DENTON, Texas — Welcome home, Isaiah Stevens.

The Texas native scored a game-winning layup with 1.2 seconds left to boost the Colorado State men’s basketball team to a 75-73 win over Buffalo to open the NIT on Friday.

It capped a non-stop back-and-forth game that the top-seeded Rams had to really grind out to win.

Buffalo hit a game-tying 3-pointer with about 15 seconds remaining. CSU coach Niko Medved prefers to not call a timeout in that situation to let the defense get set and he did that this time.

Stevens took a controlled drive to the paint and laid it in.

Buffalo's last-chance deep ball was intercepted by David Roddy and the Rams escaped with a win. They'll play North Carolina State in the quarterfinals next.

>> Video above: CSU basketball honors cancer warriors with custom jerseys

