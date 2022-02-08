David Roddy stars again as Colorado State basketball gets road win at Nevada

RENO, Nev. — Colorado State did what a good team is supposed to do.
Nevada is a dangerous team with some star power, but the Wolf Pack don’t have the depth or consistency of the CSU men’s basketball team.
The Rams, bound and determined to make the NCAA Tournament, did what they had to do Tuesday night and toppled Nevada 82-72 in Reno.
It looked set to be a tricky game. CSU (18-3, 8-3 Mountain West) rarely wins in Reno. Nevada (9-13, 3-8 MW) is dangerous, despite its record. The Wolf Pack took San Diego State to the final minute on the road on the weekend and that was without star guard Grant Sherfield.
