CSU basketball handles Peru State to improve to 3-0

The Rams rolled past NAIA opponent Peru State for an 88-62 win.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It wasn’t perfect or completely clean, but the Colorado State men’s basketball team did what was needed Sunday.

The Rams rolled past NAIA opponent Peru State for an 88-62 win.

It was the expected result and the game itself won’t be memorable in the scope of the season but it marked an important point.

CSU is 3-0 after the week’s season-opening homestand. Now the Rams prepare for an upward trajectory in difficulty as the rest of the nonconference schedule unfolds.

>>Video above: Moors siblings reunite with CSU basketball

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.