Colorado State basketball hit with last-second NIT third-place game loss to Louisiana Tech

The Rams lost 76-74 in a physical NIT game, with Louisiana Tech's Kenny Lofton Jr. hitting a contested shot in the paint with less than than a second left to win it.

FRISCO, Texas — The Colorado State men’s basketball team is coming home battered and bruised.

Literally.

The Rams lost 76-74 on Sunday in a physical NIT third-place game at Comerica Center, with Louisiana Tech big man Kenny Lofton Jr. hitting a contested shot in the paint with less than a second left to win it.

CSU star David Roddy was the subject of two different reviews for elbows he received in his face.

The second was the most damaging to Roddy and the Rams.

It sent him to the locker room for treatment with the game tied at 67. It was called a flagrant upon review and Isaiah Stevens hit two free throws, but Louisiana Tech went on a game-changing 7-0 run before Roddy was able to return with Louisiana Tech by then leading 74-69.

CSU (20-8) came back and tied it at 74 upon Roddy’s return, with Roddy driving and scoring a game-tying layup with less than 25 seconds left.

Louisiana Tech (24-8) went to the big man for the final shot, with Lofton bullying inside to score with 0.3 on the clock.

Read the full story from The Coloradoan here.

>> Video above: CSU pushes for success of of the field through RAM Life

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.