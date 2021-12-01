Colorado tops Utah behind double-doubles by Schwartz, Walker

Schwartz made a free-throw line jumper with 55.2 seconds left for a 59-54 lead, and Colorado made six straight free throws in the final 33 seconds to seal it.

SALT LAKE CITY — D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 points and 15 rebounds, McKinley Wright IV tied Colorado’s career assists record and the Buffaloes rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Utah 65-58.

Wright had nine points and four assists, tying Jay Humphries as CU’s all-time assists leader with 562.

Jabari Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado.