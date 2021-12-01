x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Ncaab

Colorado tops Utah behind double-doubles by Schwartz, Walker

Schwartz made a free-throw line jumper with 55.2 seconds left for a 59-54 lead, and Colorado made six straight free throws in the final 33 seconds to seal it.
Credit: AP
Colorado forward Evan Battey (21) battles for position under the basket with Utah guard Ian Martinez (2) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 points and 15 rebounds, McKinley Wright IV tied Colorado’s career assists record and the Buffaloes rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Utah 65-58. 

Schwartz made a free-throw line jumper with 55.2 seconds left for a 59-54 lead, and Colorado made six straight free throws in the final 33 seconds to seal it.

Wright had nine points and four assists, tying Jay Humphries as CU’s all-time assists leader with 562. 

Jabari Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado. 

Timmy Allen led Utah with 19 points.

RELATED: Wright leads Colorado to 79-72 win over No. 17 Oregon

RELATED: CU superfan given head coach's game ball