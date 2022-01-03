CU-Oregon basketball game postponed for second time

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Colorado's men's basketball game at Oregon on Monday, Jan. 3, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Ducks' program.
Colorado and Oregon will work together to reschedule the game for a later date. The game had originally been slated for Thursday, Dec. 30, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Buffaloes' program.
Colorado is still working with Oregon State to reschedule the game in Corvallis, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1, that was affected by the Buffaloes' COVID-19 issues. The Buffaloes, 9-3 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12, are next scheduled to host Washington State on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. at the CU Events Center.
>>Video above: Fans react to CU-Kansas basketball game getting canceled
