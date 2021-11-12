David Roddy, Isaiah Stevens dominate as CSU men's basketball moves to 2-0

The Rams led wire-to-wire in the easy win and the halfway point of the first half was the last time it was even a single-digit game.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The “stand for defense” call led to a workout Friday night.

Fans are implored to stand and cheer at the start of each half of Colorado State men’s basketball teams until the opponent scores its first points.

There was a team timeout, media timeout and 5:04 of game action before Arkansas-Pine Bluff finally got on the scoreboard Friday.

By that time the Rams were up 12-0 and that start powered CSU to a 91-71 win in from of 4,776 fans at Moby Arena.

The Rams led wire-to-wire and the halfway point of the first half was the last time it was even a single-digit game.

Nine players scored as CSU moved to 2-0. Here are three thoughts on the game.

