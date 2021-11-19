CSU basketball escapes Bradley with second-half comeback to make Paradise Jam semifinals

ST. THOMAS, USVI — The game was already decided, but Bradley tried to heave one final 3-pointer at the end of the game.
David Roddy stuffed it in such a dominant fashion that he simply grabbed the ball.
A visual statement of “this is my game” from the Colorado State star.
He blocked any attempt of a Bradley upset Friday in the first round of the Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands.
The Rams pulled out a 66-60 win with a second-half comeback powered by Roddy.
“David Roddy was just a man,” CSU coach Niko Medved said after the game. “He’s such a great player and played with so much poise.”
>>Video above: Moors siblings reunite with CSU basketball
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.