CSU basketball escapes Bradley with second-half comeback to make Paradise Jam semifinals

ST. THOMAS, USVI — The game was already decided, but Bradley tried to heave one final 3-pointer at the end of the game.

David Roddy stuffed it in such a dominant fashion that he simply grabbed the ball.

A visual statement of “this is my game” from the Colorado State star.

He blocked any attempt of a Bradley upset Friday in the first round of the Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands.

The Rams pulled out a 66-60 win with a second-half comeback powered by Roddy.

“David Roddy was just a man,” CSU coach Niko Medved said after the game. “He’s such a great player and played with so much poise.”

