No. 23 Colorado State basketball beats New Mexico in front of record student crowd

CSU was aided by the largest student crowd in program history, with 3,844 students in attendance.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — In a far from perfect performance, the Colorado State men’s basketball team avoided a bad loss.

The Rams did enough damage inside to take down New Mexico 80-74.

No. 23 CSU was aided by the largest student crowd in program history, with 3,844 students in attendance in the first game back for the spring semester after winter break. That number is 160% of the official student capacity at the 8,038 seat Moby Arena.

The win moves CSU to 14-1 overall and 4-1 in the Mountain West.

It was not perfect as New Mexico (7-11, 0-5 MW) went on run after run every time it looked like CSU would pull away.

In the end, CSU’s interior dominance (and free throw shooting) overruled New Mexico’s jump shooting.

>>Video above: Scout team players making an impact on local college basketball teams

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.