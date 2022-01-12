CSU basketball team rebounds from loss, fights out close win over Utah State

The Rams bounced back from their first loss of the season with a narrow victory at home Wednesday night.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — This was a grinders victory.

Not pretty at all (the refs made sure of that) and it took plenty of steely determination, but the Colorado State men’s basketball found the win.

The Rams won a tight, foul-filled, gritty 77-72 game over Utah State on Wednesday at Moby Arena.

Utah State (10-6, 1-2 Mountain West) took a lead 62-60 with 4:35 left in the game, the first lead for the Aggies since an early 10-8 advantage.

CSU (12-1, 2-1 MW) had been sitting in a comfortable but close lead (bouncing between five and nine points) most of the second half before Utah State started surging.

>>Video above: Scout team players making an impact on local college basketball teams

