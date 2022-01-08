Colorado State basketball knocked out of ranks of unbeaten teams by San Diego State

The Aztecs blew out the Rams 79-49 at Viejas Arena in a nationally televised game Saturday afternoon.

SAN DIEGO — Unbeaten no more.

The Colorado State men’s basketball team went to the place where most opponents suffer and took the pain of a first loss on the season.

San Diego State blew out the Rams 79-49 at Viejas Arena in a nationally televised game Saturday afternoon.

CSU (11-1, 1-1 Mountain West) never found a rhythm offensively and San Diego State (10-3, 2-0 MW) was led by lights-out shooting from California transfer Matt Bradley.

Bradley finished with 26 points (three off a career-high) and snapped what was the second-longest winning streak in CSU history.

>>Video above: Scout team players making an impact on local college basketball teams

