Long break impacts CSU basketball, but Rams still soundly defeat Air Force

The Rams won at home Saturday in their first game back after a three-week delay.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first 10 minutes were about as ugly of a Division-I college basketball game as you could find.

Turnovers all over the place, and missed shot after missed shot.

Well, it was somewhat expected anyway.

A bad team (Air Force) playing against a team that hadn’t played in three weeks (Colorado State).

It took the Rams about 15 minutes or so to look anywhere close to themselves on Saturday after a long break, but CSU finally got there and beat Air Force 72-49 in Moby Arena.

Video above: CSU basketball honors cancer warriors with custom jerseys

