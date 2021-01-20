x
CSU basketball falls to Mountain West leader Utah State

Sophomore guard Isaiah Stevens led the Rams with 16 points, while junior Adam Thistlewood was the only other CSU player in double-figures with 14.
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth, left, dribbles the ball as Colorado State guard Kendle Moore defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah — Colorado State could not overcome Utah State's advantage on the boards and some solid early shooting, losing to the host Aggies 83-64 Thursday night. With the loss, the Rams fell to 10-3 and 7-2 in Mountain West play, while the Aggies picked up their 11th consecutive win to move to 12-3 and 9-0 in the league.

The two teams were tight throughout the opening segments, with the hosts holding a 17-15 advantage midway through the first half. However, 10-0 run by Utah State over just two minutes gave the Aggies a 27-15 lead with just over eight minutes to play in the opening 20. The home squad maintained most of the margin and extended it slightly at the break to lead 44-29. CSU came out and got within 11 but that was as close as the visitors could get in the second half.

Colorado State was just 40.4 percent (21-of-52) from the field and 33.3 percent (9-of-27) from the three-point line, while Utah State connected on 45.6 percent (26-of-57) of its shots overall and 52.6 percent (10-of-19) from behind the line. The Aggies were 21-of-28 at the free throw line as compared to 13-of-18 for the Rams.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Stevens led the Rams with 16 points, while junior Adam Thistlewood was the only other CSU player in double-figures with 14. Utah State had three in double figures, led by Brock Miller with 20.

