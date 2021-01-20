CSU basketball falls to Mountain West leader Utah State

LOGAN, Utah — Colorado State could not overcome Utah State's advantage on the boards and some solid early shooting, losing to the host Aggies 83-64 Thursday night. With the loss, the Rams fell to 10-3 and 7-2 in Mountain West play, while the Aggies picked up their 11th consecutive win to move to 12-3 and 9-0 in the league.



The two teams were tight throughout the opening segments, with the hosts holding a 17-15 advantage midway through the first half. However, 10-0 run by Utah State over just two minutes gave the Aggies a 27-15 lead with just over eight minutes to play in the opening 20. The home squad maintained most of the margin and extended it slightly at the break to lead 44-29. CSU came out and got within 11 but that was as close as the visitors could get in the second half.



Colorado State was just 40.4 percent (21-of-52) from the field and 33.3 percent (9-of-27) from the three-point line, while Utah State connected on 45.6 percent (26-of-57) of its shots overall and 52.6 percent (10-of-19) from behind the line. The Aggies were 21-of-28 at the free throw line as compared to 13-of-18 for the Rams.



Sophomore guard Isaiah Stevens led the Rams with 16 points, while junior Adam Thistlewood was the only other CSU player in double-figures with 14. Utah State had three in double figures, led by Brock Miller with 20.