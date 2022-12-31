CSU basketball falls to San Jose State, former coach Tim Miles

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Tim Miles still enjoys winning in Moby Arena.
The former Colorado State men’s basketball coach speaks highly of his time leading the Rams from 2007-12 and the teams late in his tenure were the spark for Moby Madness.
It was a happy homecoming for Miles to Fort Collins Saturday and not a fun one for CSU.
Miles and San Jose State stunned CSU with a 78-70 win.
CSU was 23-0 all-time against San Jose State before this game.
It’s one of the biggest wins for in Miles’ second year as San Jose State coach and the Spartans are now 11-4 overall and 2-0 in Mountain West play with a road win at CSU and home win over then-11-1 UNLV.
>>READ THE FULL COLORADOAN STORY HERE
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.