CSU basketball falls to San Jose State, former coach Tim Miles

The Rams suffered their first-ever loss to the Spartans on Saturday at Moby Arena.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Tim Miles still enjoys winning in Moby Arena.

The former Colorado State men’s basketball coach speaks highly of his time leading the Rams from 2007-12 and the teams late in his tenure were the spark for Moby Madness.

It was a happy homecoming for Miles to Fort Collins Saturday and not a fun one for CSU.

Miles and San Jose State stunned CSU with a 78-70 win.

CSU was 23-0 all-time against San Jose State before this game.

It’s one of the biggest wins for in Miles’ second year as San Jose State coach and the Spartans are now 11-4 overall and 2-0 in Mountain West play with a road win at CSU and home win over then-11-1 UNLV.

