Colorado State basketball hangs on to beat Fresno State, advance to Mountain West semifinal

The Rams advance to play Utah State on Friday night.

LAS VEGAS — Lockdown to seal it.

The Colorado State men’s basketball team (and it’s fans) were sweating Thurday’s late-night Mountain West quarterfinal late on.

The Rams had seen an 11-point second-half lead cut to one inside 7 minutes left by Fresno State.

CSU then locked down shortly after, holding Fresno State without a point for more than 3:30 inside the final minutes to grow the lead back up to 10.

That was enough to survive and advance as No. 3 CSU won 72-62 over No. 6 Fresno State to advance to the semifinals.

The final score is all that matters. Several NCAA tournament bubble teams have slipped in the last couple of days — including Mountain West rival Boise State on Thursday — but the Rams didn’t stumble.

>>Video above: CSU men's basketball has eyes set on NCAA tournament, enjoying the journey

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.